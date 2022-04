DC vs KKR, Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals are facing middle-order batting woes. They have an excellent squad on paper but haven’t been able to perform accordingly. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are the table-toppers at the moment. Credit goes to the team efforts and excellent captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, and he will be looking forward to facing his former team to defeat them.

SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO