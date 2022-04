JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release details regarding the funeral and processional of Fallen Officer Jake Reed on Friday. “Funeral services will commence at 1:00 pm at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Following the service, his funeral procession will proceed through the city of Joplin.” — JPD There will be traffic delays along the route through...

JOPLIN, MO ・ 24 DAYS AGO