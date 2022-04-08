ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Cougar Bats Back McMillan, Take Opener at No. 9 Arizona

wsucougars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (April 8, 2022) – Washington State collected 14 hits to post an 11-5 win over No. 9 Arizona in the series-opener at Hi Corbett Field Friday evening. The Cougars (11-18, 3-10 Pac-12) saw all nine starters record hits led by three-hit games from Elijah Hainline and Justin Van De...

wsucougars.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Aggies Rout Kentucky, 17-3, in Rubber Match

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ryan Targac’s cycle and Dylan Rock’s four-RBI performance highlighted the Texas A&M Aggies’ 17-3 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in Saturday’s rubber match on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The 17 runs was the most scored by the Aggies in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Oregonian

No. 14 Oregon softball swept by No. 13 Arizona State

EUGENE — Oregon’s sixth straight loss solidified certain realities: The Ducks are not presently at the level of the conference’s elite, UCLA and Arizona State, and if they’re going to get to that point by the time the NCAA Tournament arrives Stevie Hansen will need to be capable of carrying them with precision and poise for multiple days in a row.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon walks it off in the raindrops to take series from Ball State

It wasn’t the best of conditions with the rain coming down, but it didn’t affect Tyler Ganus. The pinch-hit specialist came up in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to win the game and Ganus didn’t waste any time. He lined the first pitch he saw off of Ball State reliever Sam Klein down the left field line for a hit and Oregon walked off with the 7-6 win over the Cardinals. With the victory, not only did the Ducks take three-of-four from the visitors from the Mid-American Conference, but they improved to 21-11 overall. This game went back-and-forth and today...
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA

