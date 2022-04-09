ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, IN

Mary Ann Vieau

By Deb Patterson
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ann Vieau, 63, Silver Lake, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born on...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Mary Ann McGuire, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann McGuire, 67, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, March 18, 2022. Mary Ann was born May 15, 1954 in Salem, a daughter of the late John Charles and Margaret (Augustine) Ewing and had lived her entire life in the area. A 1972...
LISBON, OH
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Lake, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Silver Lake, IN
Obituaries
WFMJ.com

Track: William Ward Invitational - Full Results

Results Courtesy of Oh.milesplit.com. East Palestine was the site of the 2022 William Ward Track Invitational, as several area teams participated. The Salem girls were atop the field with 120 points as a team, while McDonald, with 107 points, took first place on the boys side. MVPs:. Boys Running MVP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy