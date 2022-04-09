ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bulls Fall at Bowling Green 2-1 in Series Opener

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, OH – The University at Buffalo softball team came up just short in a marathon game as they fell at Bowling Green 2-1 in the series opener on Saturday afternoon. It was the longest game in the Division I era, besting the previous high of 13...

The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

'We're in a weird rut': Arizona loses grip on late lead, drops third straight game

It took nearly the first two months of the season, but the Arizona Wildcats baseball team has hit its first true rough patch. Arizona (22-9, 9-5 Pac-12) committed three errors and gave away a 5-2 lead to Washington State on Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field, dropping a season-high third consecutive game. The 6-5 defeat also meant the Wildcats will not be able to win the weekend series against the last-place Cougars.
TUCSON, AZ
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Beats Florida In Game Two To Clinch Series

Alabama softball needed extra innings to win its second straight game against Florida in Gainesville, 2-1, clinching the season series. Junior Lexi Kilfoyl got her first start on the mound on Sunday since pitching a perfect game last week, and put up another solid performance, recording seven hits, one run, and seven strikeouts as she improved to 8-2 as a starter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WBKO

Hilltoppers Drop Series Finale to FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series finale to FIU, 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field. After recording wins on Friday and Saturday to capture a series victory over the Panthers, the Hilltoppers were unable to complete the sweep on Sunday after FIU fought back from a 5-2 deficit with four answered runs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers stout pitching leads to win in game one against No. 12 Vanderbilt

Auburn faced a Vanderbilt squad that came into Plainsman Park ranked No. 12 in the country on Friday, and the Tigers certainly made it look easy. From the get-go, it was Butch Thompson’s club that made a statement. In the second inning, the Tigers’ scoring began. Second baseman Cole Foster hit a home run to give Auburn an early 1-0 lead. In the fourth, it was the Auburn designated hitter Brooks Carlson who increased the lead in the fourth with a three-run home run. The lead was increased to 4-0. Not to mention, it just seemed like Auburn starting pitcher Hayden Mullins was unhittable tonight. He gave up just one hit in 4.1 innings pitched.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
