Bulls Fall at Bowling Green 2-1 in Series Opener

Auburn faced a Vanderbilt squad that came into Plainsman Park ranked No. 12 in the country on Friday, and the Tigers certainly made it look easy. From the get-go, it was Butch Thompson’s club that made a statement. In the second inning, the Tigers’ scoring began. Second baseman Cole Foster hit a home run to give Auburn an early 1-0 lead. In the fourth, it was the Auburn designated hitter Brooks Carlson who increased the lead in the fourth with a three-run home run. The lead was increased to 4-0. Not to mention, it just seemed like Auburn starting pitcher Hayden Mullins was unhittable tonight. He gave up just one hit in 4.1 innings pitched.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO