YORK – For 100 minutes the Conestoga Cougars and the York Dukes were unable to settle the score on the field. It was two hours and 13 minutes from the start of the game when Conestoga’s Grant Gross-Rohde sealed the Cougars’ fourth win of the season when he converted a kick to end the shootout with Conestoga on top 4-2 in the 1-0 final.

YORK, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO