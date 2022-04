With baseball season well underway, the University of Maine men’s baseball team hosted the New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders at the Mahaney Diamond in Orono this past weekend. The three-game series saw the groups play games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with UMaine victorious in two of three. The Black Bears were coming off of a phenomenal weekend in Baltimore last week as they played the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Retrievers, sweeping their America East rivals with ease by scores of 17-1, 15-14 and 13-2. NJIT had nearly done the same, winning two of three in their previous series against UMass Lowell.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO