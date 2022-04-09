ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's caught our attention so far for #NPRPoetry

weku.org
 3 days ago

We're going to take some time now for one of our favorite things, poetry. We're in Romania at the moment, but April is still poetry month in the U.S. And we're going to celebrate, as we usually do, by asking listeners to submit poems via Twitter and TikTok using the hashtag...

www.weku.org

Distractify

TikToker Notices Strange Detail About Dollar Bills Folks Can’t Unsee

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
The Atlantic

Don’t Cancel Alice Walker. Hold Her Accountable.

This is a subscriber-only edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about the unexplored intersections of politics, culture, and religion. Sign up for the newsletter here, and subscribe to The Atlantic for full access to exclusives like this. Four years ago, I accidentally canceled Alice Walker. In December 2018, I was...
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 3 great new audiobooks for your commute, your walk or just chilling out

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)
TheConversationAU

Witchcraft and fascism collide in Jane Rawson's imaginative new novel

In an age of polarisation, it’s instructive to return to the late 1930s, in the lead up to World War II, when the far left and far right were energised and prominent. In Australia, we tend to think that Nazi sympathisers didn’t exist, or were never significant, but in fact there were documented events in Adelaide and Katoomba that revealed fervent support for Hitler’s rise to power. Review: A History of Dreams - Jane Rawson (Brio Books) Contemporaneous left-wing papers suggested, sensationally, that there were 10,000-20,000 Nazis in Australia. There were, at least, 177 paid up members of the Australian Nazi...
Indy100

Russian State TV host panics after accidentally airing 'Glory to Ukraine' video

Russian state TV show, Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, accidentally aired the wrong clip of footage from the war in Ukraine, infuriating the host of the show. The television program is known for pushing President Vladimir Putin's propaganda campaign against Ukraine heavily. Host, Vladimir Solovyov, has pushed the narrative that Ukraine is a Nazi regime that needs to be taken down and often cracks jokes about the situation.But last Tuesday's episode of Solovyov's show apparently had a bit of a hiccup, according to Julia Davis' reporting for The Daily Beast.Solovyov was introducing a clip that was meant to show a supposed...
The Guardian

In brief: Homelands; At Certain Points We Touch; The Hidden Horticulturalists – reviews

In 2011, Chitra Ramaswamy was dispatched by her editor to interview Glasgow Jews Henry and Ingrid Wuga for a story about refugees. It would mark the beginning of a deep if unlikely friendship between the then thirtysomething journalist, born in London to Indian immigrants, and the octogenarian Wugas, both of whom had fled Nazi Germany on the Kindertransport. Entwining the arc of their lives with her own sometimes feels forced, but an awkward beginning gives way to vivid storytelling, and while drawing out commonalities – migration and belonging, racism and resilience are threaded throughout – Ramaswamy reflects with dreamlike clarity on memory and transience. As she writes: “we are all born into vanishing time”.
weku.org

A Paris exhibit highlights the work of Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide

An exhibition of the works of Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide runs through the end of May in Paris. The iconic photographer, who is now almost 80, became known for her portraits of Indigenous peoples. She later traveled outside of Mexico to photograph Chicano communities in Los Angeles and transgender people in India before changing her focus again. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley got the opportunity to sit down with Iturbide.
Black Enterprise

Black Twitter Side-Eyes Killing of Christian Obumseli By White Girl After His Scathing Tweets About Black Women Resurface

Last week, police officers arrested Courtney Tailor, an Instagram influencer, after she was accused of fatally stabbing her Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside his Miami apartment. After news of the crime, social media users started recovering old posts from Obumseli’s Twitter account that allegedly slanders Black women and outlines his...
Houston Chronicle

'How to Build a Human' is an origin story that's strange but true

Pamela S. Turner has written fascinating books about Japanese warriors ("Samurai Rising") and astrobiology ("Life on Earth - and Beyond"), but her central subject has been animals - including dolphins, crows, frogs and gorillas - and the scientists who study them. With "How to Build a Human: In Seven Evolutionary...
The Atlantic

Why Is This Year Different From All Other Years?

Every year, when my family sits down at the Passover seder table, we talk about the stranger. The version of the Haggadah that we use, with its readings and blessings, includes a passage from Exodus: “You shall not oppress a stranger, for you know the feelings of a stranger.” Hammered home during my childhood was the message of compassion: Because our ancestors were freed from bondage in Egypt, we should help those who suffer today.
