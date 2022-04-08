Florida adds 11,337 COVID cases, 266 deaths in the past week

March 15 (UPI) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to children age 4 years and younger being hospitalized at a rate that was five times higher than that seen during the peak of the Delta variant-fueled surge, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The rate in which COVID-19 cases are falling nationwide has been slowing over the last month as the omicron subvariant BA.2 gains prominence, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 1. Ten findings:. Cases. 1. As of March 30, the nation's seven-day case average was 25,732,...
The new COVID-19 XE variant could be more transmissible than the already highly contagious BA.2 omicron strain, according to an epidemiological update from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, COVID cases across the state remain relatively low, but an upward trend has been noticed recently. Here's what you need to know...
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, BA.2, a subvariant of omicron dubbed "stealth omicron," is now a variant of concern, although Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a press conference Monday that it does not appear to be more severe but it is about 50% more transmissible than the original omicron variant.
COVID-19 cases have been on the downswing after a spike this past winter due to the omicron variant, spurring people who have delayed vacations or travel plans to start making them again — at least in the United States. Here is what you need to know about traveling in...
The body of a Wisconsin surgeon was found “partially buried” after the ground beneath her collapsed during a hike and she fell down an embankment, authorities have revealed. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a 30-year-old cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health,...
Cancer was the second-leading cause of death, after heart disease, in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 602,350 cancer fatalities in the U.S. in 2020. Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for 23% of all cancer deaths, followed by cancers of […]
In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, more Americans drank heavily and used illicit drugs – but apparently fewer smoked. US cigarette smoking dropped to a new all-time low in 2020, with one in eight adults saying they were current smokers, according to survey data released on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Adult e-cigarette use also dropped, the CDC reported.
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of foodborne illnesses, but few details have been released. At least 59 patients are involved in the outbreak of Salmonella Saintpaul according to an FDA announcement. The cause of the outbreak had not been identified as of this afternoon. Investigators...
A man in Baldwin County, Georgia has died following a Lone Star tick bite that infected him with the Heartland Virus, Georgia Outdoor News reports. Officials have not identified the man, but they did confirm that the tick-borne virus is relatively new to the state. According to the Centers for...
Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States as deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surge to unprecedented levels. An estimated 105,752 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to provisional data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
Norovirus outbreaks in the United States are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from NBC News. Norovirus is the most common cause of diarrhea, foodborne illness, and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC reported that between Aug. 1, 2021, and March 5, 2022,...
Douglas County has added another COVID-19 death to its tally, the second death this week, according to new figures from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. However, the county has added only nine new cases of COVID since the health department’s last update on Monday, and LMH Health still had only one inpatient hospitalized with the virus.
Several deaths now attributed to COVID-19 occurred days before Feb. 28, 2020, the day health officials originally reported the first death took place in Washington state and the U.S., according to the Washington State Department of Health. The first death attributed to COVID-19 in the state actually happened on Feb....
(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday. While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels...
Reported cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations for the disease continue to gradually decrease in Arizona. On Wednesday, health officials reported 4,566 new COVID-19 cases and 336 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending March 19. Total reported cases since the pandemic began are at about 2 million, and known...
Alcohol-related deaths jumped up by more than 25% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a major increase compared to past years, according to a new study. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of deaths involving alcohol soared by 25.5%, far more than the average annual...
Comments / 0