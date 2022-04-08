ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida adds 11,337 COVID cases, 266 deaths in the past week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur weekly COVID-19 summary now reports data released by the...

beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases fell by just 3% last week: 10 CDC findings

The rate in which COVID-19 cases are falling nationwide has been slowing over the last month as the omicron subvariant BA.2 gains prominence, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 1. Ten findings:. Cases. 1. As of March 30, the nation's seven-day case average was 25,732,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beaumont Enterprise

Experts expect uptick in COVID-19 cases due to new variant

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, BA.2, a subvariant of omicron dubbed "stealth omicron," is now a variant of concern, although Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a press conference Monday that it does not appear to be more severe but it is about 50% more transmissible than the original omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Die of Cancer

Cancer was the second-leading cause of death, after heart disease, in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 602,350 cancer fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.  Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for 23% of all cancer deaths, followed by cancers of […]
CANCER
The Guardian

Fewer Americans smoked during first year of pandemic, study shows

In the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, more Americans drank heavily and used illicit drugs – but apparently fewer smoked. US cigarette smoking dropped to a new all-time low in 2020, with one in eight adults saying they were current smokers, according to survey data released on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Adult e-cigarette use also dropped, the CDC reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Albany Herald

US drug overdose deaths reach another record high as deaths from fentanyl surge

Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States as deaths from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surge to unprecedented levels. An estimated 105,752 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to provisional data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Norovirus Outbreaks Reaching Pre-Pandemic Levels, CDC Says

Norovirus outbreaks in the United States are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from NBC News. Norovirus is the most common cause of diarrhea, foodborne illness, and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC reported that between Aug. 1, 2021, and March 5, 2022,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYTV

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday. While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels...
PUBLIC HEALTH

