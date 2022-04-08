Florida adds 11,337 COVID cases, 266 deaths in the past week

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, BA.2, a subvariant of omicron dubbed "stealth omicron," is now a variant of concern, although Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a press conference Monday that it does not appear to be more severe but it is about 50% more transmissible than the original omicron variant.

