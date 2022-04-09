ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK CAROLINE: My daughter has made me move out

By Caroline West-meads
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago
My daughter has made me move out

Q My eldest daughter died three years ago. My other daughter has two sons in their early 20s, who both live at home. The youngest is autistic and, for over 20 years, I have supported and helped her with him – often staying with the family. But two weeks ago, my daughter told me to hand back my key and move my things from the room I always thought of as mine. She said I was smothering her by being there on a daily basis. She told me that her eldest son wanted my room because it is bigger than his. This has hit me so hard. Now it feels like I am a stranger in her house. I’ve moved out and live full time with my brother. He’s been kind but my heart is broken. I didn’t think she could be so cruel to me. We now just make polite talk. I miss going to see them every day. I’m 74 and it has affected me badly.

A This is desperately sad, especially when you’ve already lost your other daughter. Without knowing the whole situation, it is difficult to understand why she is acting this way when you sound as if you’ve been supportive for many years. If your daughter was close to her sister, perhaps it’s a reaction to grief or depression over her death.

Sometimes, if these feelings are repressed they can reappear later as anger or bitterness. Another possibility is that your daughter has a new relationship and wants space for this person to stay sometimes. If so, she could be making excuses rather than just being honest about her real motive. Alternatively, could there be any truth in how she views things, perhaps seeing your help and support as taking control instead?

However, I really hope and believe there can be a way forward. It sounds as though you have spent 20 years effectively living with your daughter instead of leading your own life, so there is some need for change. I’m guessing that you’ve been single all that time, which could have made you too dependent on her. Although you have supported the family out of love, not many people of your daughter’s age want to live with their mum. So firstly, try to develop your own social life by reconnecting with friends, taking up new hobbies or perhaps studying. The organisation U3A has locally run interest groups across the country and is a good way to make new friends while doing a fulfilling activity. Also many would say that you are not too old to try online dating.

Meanwhile, write to your daughter, saying you miss her and her sons – and ask where she feels things have gone wrong. Explain how much you love them and that you’re happy to change to win back that closeness. Explain you don’t want to lose her as well as her sister. Perhaps she would be willing to go with you to family therapy – relate.org.uk could help you reconnect in a neutral space. I do hope that she will be able to see how sad you are and that your closeness to her can be restored.

Does a drunken kiss mean anything?

Q A couple of weeks ago, my husband came home drunk from a party with colleagues. The next morning he seemed grumpy and distant. It was more than just being hungover. After a couple of days he was back to normal and has been very affectionate. I was suspicious and he eventually admitted that he had snogged a colleague in the car park when they were waiting for taxis. He was remorseful and told me that it really had been just the alcohol. He said that he had since seen her once at work, and that she was embarrassed, too. They both want to forget it happened. I do believe him – we usually have a good marriage – but should I be worried? We’re in our late 40s.

A Obviously this is upsetting for you, but, no, you probably don’t need to be worried. I’m not excusing your husband’s actions, but I think on this occasion that the kiss was just alcohol-fuelled.

It doesn’t sound as if it was going to go further or be the precursor to an affair. Especially as the woman in question was embarrassed too (if your husband is telling the truth, which your instinct tells you he is). That said, your husband needs to look a little at his behaviour. Why did he get so drunk? Does it happen often? It’s important that he continues to be affectionate and reassure you that you are the only woman for him. You need to talk about your relationship to make sure that both of your needs are being met and neither of you is taking the other for granted. A date night or two is in order – ending in him snogging you romantically in a dark car park.

ejoy
18h ago

I can sympathize with you…. I didn’t live with my daughters family but I helped daily with her stair stepped four kids… picking one up. Dropping one here or there.( ball fields, dance, games feeding them before, keeping them so she and her husband went on vacation. For 12 years or more… now the last two are in high school…. They decide to move out is state…I’m now lost and Truly alone….two in college and two in high school that miss all their activities …. They needed me and now I have no one…. For a year now. Most difficult adjustment to make… still not over it and kinda bitter with my son in law… all his family passed away and now he’s move my family away from me😩

Larry Selvage
1d ago

if you take the time to be there for someone they should at least turn the favor or even help someone the same

Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: I’m fed up of looking after my friend

Q A friend who is in her 60s became ill many years ago and, as a result, feels anxious and unsafe about being on her own. She is single with no family. Although her doctor believes she would cope, she insists that she needs someone to be with her all the time – either in her home or by her going to a friend’s house. For many years, several of her friends and I have operated a sort of rota, where she stays with each of us for a week or two at a time. She doesn’t drive and lives several miles away. I prefer her to stay with me rather than visit her because I like to be in my own home. Recently she has started asking to stay more frequently. I think some friends have had enough and dropped out. I try to be sympathetic, but every suggestion I make as to how she could help herself – such as joining clubs or groups – is brushed aside. I’ve suggested she pay a carer to stay overnight, which she could afford, but she doesn’t want a stranger in her home. She will not consider moving to sheltered accommodation. My husband and I are in our 70s; he has heart problems and we both have arthritis. We want to enjoy the time we have left together, not worrying or feeling responsible for someone else. We’ve brought up children, nursed elderly and sick parents and now help out with grandchildren. We feel that any spare time should be ours. It has been going on for several years now with no end in sight. Am I being selfish?
RELATIONSHIPS
