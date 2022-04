Ben Compton notched his maiden first-class century in England as Kent closed in on Essex’s mammoth first-innings total in their LV= County Championship Division One clash.Compton, the South African-born grandson of former England great Denis Compton, scored a patient 129 in Chelmsford as Kent ended day three on 405 for five – 109 runs behind the hosts’ 514.The debutant left-hander staked his claim for a regular place at the top of the order in the absence of Zak Crawley, Jack Leaning, Sam Billings and Joe Denly.Jordan Cox weighed in with the fifth century of the match as he reached the...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO