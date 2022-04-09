ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Jennifer Lopez's Super-Short Crop Top Is Unimaginably Cool—But How Does She Dance In It?!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRqKd_0f4kocbf00
Splash News

Whether she’s performing in sky-high heels or skin-baring dresses, nothing stops the incomparable JLo from putting on a show in style. When thinking of our favorite recent outfits from her, one definitely comes to mind. The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 52, posted a video to her Instagram account last month and she rocked a trendy, loose-fitting cropped sweatshirt top that she was seen dancing in. The yellow item was designed by sustainable athletic wear brand Niyama Sol, specifically the ‘Crop Sweatshirt in Chartre Use.’

Of course, in Lopez’s comment section, her fans couldn’t get enough of it. “I love that top in the beginning of the vid!” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “she can dance in anything.” The video showed Lopez behind-the-scenes rehearsing to prepare for the iHeart Radio Music Awards, an event that she received an ICON award for (and it’s so well-deserved as she definitely is one!)

The Marry Me star was later spotted with beau Ben Affleck, 49, out and about in LA wearing the same cool top. She tied her caramel-brown locks into a loose updo bun with elegant pieces hanging at the sides of her face. She paired her top with skintight, Style Reform ‘Black Classic Parker Monogram’ leggings and carried her yellow Hermes Kelly Bag. To top it all off, Lopez walked out in stylish Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic sneakers and proved that she always dances and works out in the most chic outfits ever. Like Lopez, we’re also fans of a good cropped sweater and have loved to see her style them in the past!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shocks fans with latest glamorous transformation

Drew Barrymore is seriously switching things up! While the star always dons different, impressively styled outfits each day on her hit morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she certainly has a distinct style she sticks to. The actress typically relies on eclectic, sometimes slightly androgynous looks, often favoring long...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dances#Crop Top#Monogram
womansday.com

Jennifer Garner, 49, Stunned in a Red Dress at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner stunned in an off-the-shoulder red gown at the 2022 Oscars. She attended the night to present the award for Best Original Screenplay. This marks the second jaw-dropping red carpet look from Garner this year. As Hollywood settles back into grandiose red carpets and events, celebrities are breaking out...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy