Jennifer Lopez's Super-Short Crop Top Is Unimaginably Cool—But How Does She Dance In It?!

Splash News

Whether she’s performing in sky-high heels or skin-baring dresses, nothing stops the incomparable JLo from putting on a show in style. When thinking of our favorite recent outfits from her, one definitely comes to mind. The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 52, posted a video to her Instagram account last month and she rocked a trendy, loose-fitting cropped sweatshirt top that she was seen dancing in. The yellow item was designed by sustainable athletic wear brand Niyama Sol, specifically the ‘Crop Sweatshirt in Chartre Use.’

Of course, in Lopez’s comment section, her fans couldn’t get enough of it. “I love that top in the beginning of the vid!” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “she can dance in anything.” The video showed Lopez behind-the-scenes rehearsing to prepare for the iHeart Radio Music Awards, an event that she received an ICON award for (and it’s so well-deserved as she definitely is one!)

The Marry Me star was later spotted with beau Ben Affleck, 49, out and about in LA wearing the same cool top. She tied her caramel-brown locks into a loose updo bun with elegant pieces hanging at the sides of her face. She paired her top with skintight, Style Reform ‘Black Classic Parker Monogram’ leggings and carried her yellow Hermes Kelly Bag. To top it all off, Lopez walked out in stylish Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic sneakers and proved that she always dances and works out in the most chic outfits ever. Like Lopez, we’re also fans of a good cropped sweater and have loved to see her style them in the past!