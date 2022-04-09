ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

HBCU Makes Sports History With Rowing Team

By NewsOne Staff
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiYTF_0f4kX5eA00

S cholars at historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country are trailblazing historic paths in the realm of sports. Saint Augustine’s University is the first HBCU to launch a women’s rowing team.

Black athletes have been historically underrepresented within the sport. The United States Rowing Association reported a mere 13 percent of rowers at all levels are athletes of color. Further research revealed in 2020, 2 percent of rowers in the NCAA were Black. Determined to change the narrative surrounding diversity within the sport, the Raleigh-based HBCU began laying the foundation for the women’s rowing team last year.

The team was approved and certified by the American Collegiate Rowing Association. The pioneering collective of five scholar-athletes has already participated in virtual competitions and will begin live water rowing races this fall.

Team member Mikahya Hill —a junior at Saint Augustine’s—told Row2k she’s excited to be part of history and hopes the team inspires other Black women and girls to get involved in the sport. “I wanted to be a part of that type of movement and change a predominantly male white sport [with] a little bit of melanin magic, to have Black girls doing it,” she shared. “I want to do this so we can inspire other Black girls at other schools who want to be rowers.”

The team—which is being coached by SAU School of Business, Management & Technology professor Dr. Mark Janas —has plans to expand by adding five athletes. “Rowing, like cycling, hasn’t traditionally been part of the HBCU experience, and we want to change that,” said Dr. Janas.

Howard University created its rowing team in the 60s and has been the only HBCU to have a rowing crew. The newly-formed team at Saint Augustine’s University stands on the shoulders of barrier-breaking Black women rowers like Anita DeFrantz .

SEE ALSO:

Film To Capture Story Behind Iconic Black Power Salute At 1968 Olympics

NBA Star Stephen Curry To Amplify The Legacy Of Sports Legend Lusia Harris With ‘Queen Of Basketball’ Project

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Ridgefield High dance team makes history with back to back championship titles

BROOKFIELD — Ridgefield High School’s varsity dance team continues to make program history. Following a “huge” first-place win at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference state championships last month, the team brought that momentum to regionals and “left everything out on the floor,” Coach Taylor Bobay said.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cbs19news

Ralph Sampson's American Taproom celebrates grand opening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ralph Sampson, an alumnus of the University of Virginia and an NBA legend, is celebrating the grand opening of his new restaurant in Charlottesville. Ralph Sampson's American Taproom features a wide menu, including the Tony Bennett steak, the coach Holland meatloaf and the Sampson burger.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Baltimore

HBCU Sports Series Exposes Children To Joys Of Baseball

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball’s HBCU ‘PLAY BALL’ Series helps ensure that all boys and girls have the chance to enjoy America’s pastime. The event, which was free for children ages 5–12, was held at Joe Cannon Stadium, home to Coppin State’s Baseball team, where some of the players ran the kids through a few drills before their game vs. Norfolk State. “Really it’s about introducing kids to the game,” Major League Baseball’s Baseball & Softball Development Vice President David James said. “Now there’s going to be a lot of kids here that already play but really we’re also focusing on...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Anita Defrantz
Person
Saint Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#Howard University#Hbcu#Sports History#Eyewitnessnews
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy