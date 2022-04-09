The Best of Tyler Zulli 4-9-2022

Vogel originally signed a three-year contract with Los Angeles in 2019 and received a one-year extension that would have made him coach through the 2022-23 campaign. Despite leading the Lakers to an NBA championship in the 2020 COVID bubble, Vogel's team struggled in its next two seasons. The 2021-22 season was especially underwhelming, with L.A. unable to stay healthy or create any real momentum. Big-name players LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russel Westbrook never found chemistry — when they were all healthy enough to play together — and the rest of the team couldn't pick up the slack.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO