The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team is closing in on the end of its 2022 season, and plays its second to last contest Wednesday at Northwestern University in St. Paul. In just the second season in program history, the Blugolds are 12-1 after going 4-4 last year. Statistically it appears to be a solid season, with 17.46 goals per game, and 37.77 shots per game.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO