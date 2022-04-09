ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Special Olympics Time Trial Run in Ascension returns after 2 years

By Jessica Knox
WGNO
 1 day ago

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Special Olympics Time Trial Run in Ascension is back after taking a two-year break.

“I liked being a star at the race,” said Joshua Maruschak, an athlete in the race.

“These students, this is their Super Bowl,” said event coordinator Chelsea Poche.

Over 100 individuals in primary, middle, and high school with physical and mental disabilities from Ascension Parish joined together to compete in this race and for a chance to compete in the state race in Hammond.

When asked how did this event make him feel, player Quinton Holmes said, “AWESOME! Awesome, cool, and pretty good.”

“They are celebrated and they get to showcase their capabilities,” Poche said. “So, we are all here cheering them on.”

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Weber says this is not only big for athletes but for him as well.

“It does us better than it does the kids. I mean, to see the smile on their faces, that should warm our hearts because it’s really encouraging,” said Weber. “They teach us lessons, sometimes, right?”

Community helpers say the event helps them with sportsmanship, camaraderie, and confidence.

Community buddy Michael Stewart said, “We get to take them and just let them experience like normal everyday activities because they deserve to experience these kinds of things every day just like we do because they are normal just like us.”

Players from this event say they had a blast. Ascension Parish has plans of keeping this going for years and years to come.

