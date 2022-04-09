ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LSU fraternity suspended for alleged kidnapping, treating members like servants

By Trinity Velazquez
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4di8_0f4kHp9d00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —  An on-campus fraternity at LSU has been suspended after allegedly kidnapping and endangering members.

LSU has suspended Sigma Alpha Epilson after Kyrsti Wyatt, assistant director and senior case manager for the Student Advocacy and Accountability (SAA) office, determined that the fraternity was responsible for violating the LSU Code of Conduct for coercive behavior, endangerment and hazing.

According to official documents, the fraternity participated in “Hell Week” where pledges “engaged in various levels of personal servitude” such as cleaning member houses cars or buying food and “were also forced to eat condiments, do line ups and do calisthenics” from 2017 through 2020.

5 people killed in New Orleans in the past 24 hours

In October of 2020, an active member was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted. The document says that this was a tradition within the chapter as a part of “Hell Week.”

The LSU Sigma Alpha Epilson student leadership and members allegedly provided false and misleading information to authorities and SAA.

“Based on the facts of this case, Sigma Alpha Epsilon has violated the policies of Coercive Behavior,
Endangerment, and Hazing. Per Louisiana State Law, a violation of the Hazing policy must result in an outcome of suspension,” the document reads.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon is suspended now until May of 2023. When the suspension is lifted, the fraternity will enter a probationary period which will last until May of 2025. Until then, the group can’t participate in any campus activities, initiate new members, or live in or use the organization’s residence.

If the fraternity chooses to decline the outcome, the case will be heard by the University Hearing Panel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
WDTV

WVU suspends, reprimands fraternities in wake of hazing, fighting allegations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has suspended one fraternity and reprimanded three others after investigations into a hazing allegation and recent fights. Delta Chi is serving a three-year suspension effective immediately related to a hazing incident reported in February, according to WVU officials. As a result, the fraternity...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
AOL Corp

White teen seen on video throwing cotton, whipping Black student charged

HOUMA, La. — A 15-year-old ninth-grader was arrested and charged with a hate crime this week in connection with a racist bullying incident at a Catholic high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The student at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma was charged with simple battery and hate crime and...
HOUMA, LA
WWL

15-year-old Louisiana girl makes $10K selling digital art

ZACHARY, La. — ZACHARY, La. (AP) — After she tore her ACL in September, Mya Parker was looking for things to do to fill in the space that sports played in her life. So the 15-year-old Zachary High freshman started creating NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, as a way of combining her interests in art and investing. So far, she’s made more than $10,000 selling her drawings online.
ZACHARY, LA
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Lsu#Hazing#Lsu Fraternity#Saa#Coercive Behavior
US News and World Report

2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy