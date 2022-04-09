East Idaho police officer will be first ever in state to face a jury for on-duty shooting death

The second Idaho police officer to ever be charged with a crime in connection to an on-duty shooting may also be the first to face a jury.

The trial of Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Elias Cerdas for the shooting death of Joseph Johnson is set to begin Monday with jury selection.

Cerdas is charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot and killed Johnson in his own backyard in February 2021. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Cerdas and other law enforcement officers were searching for Tanner Shoesmith, a man who had fled from an earlier traffic stop, tracking him to Johnson’s yard via the GPS on Shoesmith’s cellphone.

Johnson reportedly had confronted Shoesmith with a gun before police arrived. He yelled to call over police.

Cerdas reportedly shot Johnson because Johnson was holding a gun at the time and reportedly did not obey instructions to drop his weapon. Prosecutors have alleged, however, that Cerdas did not give Johnson adequate time to obey those instructions.

Johnson’s wife, who witnessed the shooting, also said her husband was unjustly killed and has filed a tort claim, indicating she intends to sue Cerdas and the city of Idaho Falls for her husband’s death. The claim also accuses the Idaho Falls Police Department of not properly training Cerdas.

“Joseph Johnson realized that there was an intruder in his home,” the claim states. “He defended his family by expelling Mr. Shoesmith from his home at gunpoint. He alerted officers to Mr. Shoesmith’s presence. Officer Cerdas responded, but instead of aiding Joseph Johnson, instead shot and killed him.”

The trial comes in the aftermath of national protests following a number of officer-involved deaths in the past couple of years, including the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, and Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has had recent incidents result in officer-involved shooting deaths, including:

A 2018 incident in which an officer shot and killed Shane McVey after McVey charged at him with pepper spray.A 2019 incident in which Malachii “Mac” Crane was shot and killed during a standoff with police after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers.

In both of those cases the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigated the shootings. Officers in both incidents were found to be justified because the suspects were threatening them with weapons.

Cerdas was indicted by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office following a grand jury proceeding. Cerdas’ indictment came after Idaho State Police Detective Josh Tuttle, the lead investigator of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force Team that investigated Johnson’s shooting, concluded the shooting was not justified.

Dennis Wilkinson, Cerdas’ defense attorney, specializes in defending law enforcement officers. He said he was unaware of any cases in the history of Idaho in which an officer was charged with a crime for an on-duty death.

But a Post Register search of a national database of homicide cases against officers revealed another such case.

In 2013, a Nez Perce Tribal police officer, Robert Wall, was charged with voluntary manslaughter for a 2011 case in which he was accused of shooting a man who reportedly was attempting to surrender after leading police on a car chase. The suspect reportedly fired two shots at the officers before throwing his gun out the car window and exiting with his hands on his head. Wall shot the man six seconds after he exited the car. Two months after the charge was filed a magistrate judge dismissed the charge following a preliminary hearing, saying Wall acted reasonably.

Wilkinson added, however, that there are precedents set in civil lawsuits connected to officer-involved shootings that may influence how standards of conduct will be interpreted in a criminal case.

A tally by the Washington Post of officer-involved deaths in the United States found that around 1,000 people are killed by on-duty officers every year.

A 2019 study by Bowling Green State University Professor Philip Stinson found that between 2005 and 2018 charges were filed against 95 officers for on-duty deaths. Of those, 35 were convicted, often for reduced charges. In all, less than 1% of officer-involved deaths lead to criminal charges against law enforcement officers, and among those who are charged, only about a third are convicted.

The shooting death of Johnson inspired protests in Idaho Falls shortly after, calling for Cerdas and the Idaho Falls Police Department to be held accountable for Johnson’s death.

Cerdas has received support from the law enforcement community since he was charged. The Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police Lodge executive board released a statement in support of Cerdas after he was indicted.

“This was a lethal force situation which resulted, sadly, in the death of Mr. Johnson,” the statement said. “Officers have seconds to assess a scene and sometimes less than a second to make a life and death decision. We do not need to make a split-second decision now.”

Court records show that Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson (no relation to the victim) will be called as a defense witness. The court records showed Johnson had expressed support for Cerdas within the police department and believes he is innocent.

““I believe the evidence will show that, although it was a tragic and terrible event and all our hearts break at the outcome, Officer Cerdas acted within the law and in the manner consistent with established police standards and training,” Chief Johnson wrote in a July email after Cerdas was indicted.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office included Idaho Falls Police Department officers on its witness list, but asked the court for permission to treat officers as hostile witnesses based on the support shown for Cerdas. Among the witnesses will be Officer Hector Kistemann, who reportedly gave Joseph Johnson the order to drop his gun before Cerdas opened fire. Kistemann was the only officer who witnessed the shooting other than Cerdas. The shooting also was recorded by police body cameras.

Jury selection will begin 9 a.m. Monday in the Bonneville County Courthouse. The trial is expected to last two weeks.