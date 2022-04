TYLER-Services for Teresa Dianne Cannon, 68, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lindale City Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.

TYLER, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO