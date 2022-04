Here are a bunch of Hyatt hotels you want to book NOW before they go up in prices tomorrow! There are some real gems here!. While it is pretty much an annual thing for hotels to classify certain properties to go up or down in award categories, Hyatt made an unprecedented move this year. That move was to take some of their most sought after properties and hike them up into a category never occupied before by a Hyatt property – the mega-point Category 8. Today is the last day to book these before the prices (in points) go up 33% on standard rates.

LIFESTYLE ・ 20 DAYS AGO