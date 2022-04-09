BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-AREA: The more things change, the more they stay the same

Transition seemed to be the theme of the 2021-22 boys basketball season.

But was it, really?

Perhaps the better way to sum up this past campaign is to say the more things changed, the more they stayed the same.

Port Charlotte surrounded lone holdover Alex Perry with a bevy of freshmen, other underclassmen and assorted players who had not seen much varsity time. Result: District title, just like the season before.

Charlotte moved on from Tre Carroll and a group of clutch seniors and replaced them with John Gamble and a group of clutch seniors. Result: Another deep playoff run.

Lemon Bay welcomed back an overwhelming amount of experience, but one could argue the change had to do with them all being healthy and on the court at the same time. DeSoto County replaced Keimar Richardson with Jamari Redding, who gave away about half a foot, but still managed roughly the same points and rebounds.

North Port, whose 2020-21 season was ravaged by injury was much healthier this season, though the Bobcats did lose Dylan Almeyda early on. In his stead, they discovered what might potentially be the area’s next great talent in Eli Lubsey.

Venice, meanwhile, found itself massively undermanned for the first half of the season, then roared to life after the winter break as its state championship football team finished its run and released its talent to the hardwood. Just like the year before. In the end, we were left wondering what Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston and Austin Bray might have done with a full season alongside the impressive play of transfers Isaiah Levine and Shea Cullum.

At season’s end, the real transitions began. Charlotte’s Tom Massolio, Venice’s Mike Montgomery and Community Christian’s Kurt Taylor departed their programs and surely new eras will now be ushered in at those schools.

But the 2022-23 season will be welcoming back an embarrassment of riches on the court, all of which cut its teeth during this remarkable past season. Here’s to a future with names like Chris Cornish, Noah Cutler, Khyre Ellis, Jah Chin, Kaden Suber, Deylen Platt, James King, Jackson Kinker, Angelo Blas, Damian Bates, Robert Carter and Keon Robinson joining those who return from this year’s Sun Preps All-Area first and second teams.

The three finalists for boys basketball Player of the Year will be revealed on Sunday, April 17 in this space. The All-Area teams and PoY finalists will be honored at the Sun’s second All-Area Awards Banquet on May 24 at CoolToday Park with the Player of the Year being named that evening.

JOHN GAMBLE

CHARLOTTE, JUNIOR

Google his name and you’ll see the 6-6 Gamble, depending on the site, is considered a guard, a small wing or a post player. That’s just a taste of his versatility and the recruiting frenzy is only just beginning for the rare junior to have already eclipsed the 1,000 career points plateau. Gamble has some of his best performances against nationally ranked competition and all eyes will be on him during his senior season.

NAZIR GILCHRIST

DESOTO COUNTY, SENIOR

There were times when Gilchrist was the smallest player on the court, but everyone in the building knew where he was. The Bulldogs’ game-changing guard displayed a shooting range measured in square miles and could drop a dozen points in less than two minutes on teams that fell asleep against him. He finished with 14.9 points per game and, as a three-sport athlete, will surely go on to surprise at the next level.

JACE HUBER

LEMON BAY, JUNIOR

Huber came into the season in a boot and left it as potentially one of the area’s best returning players for the 2022-23 season. After working his way bac from torn ligaments, the Mantas’ 6-1 combo guard played with no fear, lending his personality to the team’s aggressive and frenetic demeanor. He averaged 15.5 points and played his best under the spotlight of the Provencher and Wally Keller showcases.

ISAIAH LEVINE

VENICE, SENIOR

When the Indians were seriously shorthanded at the beginning of the season, the do-it-all combo guard put the squad on his shoulders, scoring explosively and showing no fear as he drove to the basket just as often as he pulled up from 3-point range. Once Venice’s full arsenal arrived at the end of the football season, Levine integrated seamlessly into the system and complemented the new arrivals’ best strengths, finishing with 12.9 points on the season.

ELIJAH LUBSEY

NORTH PORT, SOPHOMORE

Early on this season, Bobcats coach Ryan Power raved about the 6-5 Lubsey’s future, saying he could be one of the best this area has produced by the time he’s done. Lubsey burst onto the scene with a stellar first half of the season. He then worked to adjust when he became the focus of opposing defenses and his ability to find the open man emerged. In all, he nearly averaged a double-double (10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds) in his first full varsity campaign.

ALEX PERRY

PORT CHARLOTTE, SENIOR

Night in and night out, Perry imposed his will on the opposition, providing cover for the Pirates’ bevy of freshmen as they got used to the varsity game. Perry led the area with 20 points per game and averaged 9.4 rebounds. Along the way, he collected his 1,000th point and set a school single-game record with 49 points on Senior Night.

DJ WOODS

CHARLOTTE, SENIOR

The Tarpons’ shooting guard, to borrow a phrase, announced his presence with authority by becoming the first player to score 30 points in a City of Palms Premiere contest. Hey continued to be a steady producer from beyond the arc, a wily penetrator when it was called for and a deft passer whenever he saw the open man.

TOM MASSOLIO

COACH OF THE YEAR

Massolio entered the season 14 wins shy of 500, so reaching the milestone seemed like a slam dunk for a coach whose teams averaged 20 wins per season. Not so fast – Massolio put together one of the most bruising schedules the Tarpons had ever faced, which is saying something. If the Tarpons won 15 games, he said, then the state had better watch out, because that meant they were really good. Charlotte went 19-10, won a district title and reached the region semifinals. At year’s end, Massolio stepped down to end a singular 25-year run.

SECOND TEAM

MYLES WESTON, VENICE SENIOR

JAMARI REDDING, DESOTO COUNTY JUNIOR

BODE STEWART, PORT CHARLOTTE JUNIOR

AUSTIN BRAY, VENICE SENIOR

JAYSHON PLATT, VENICE SENIOR

JORDANY REYES-SANCHEZ, CHARLOTTE SENIOR

JACOB NEWCOMB, LEMON BAY SENIOR