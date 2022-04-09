ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bobcat Men's Tennis Team Plays at Idaho on Sunday

msubobcats.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN, Montana – Montana State's men's tennis team faces one remaining regular season road trip, and it's a big one. The Cats travel to Lewiston, Idaho on Sunday to face Idaho in an 11 am MT showdown between two of the teams at the top of the Big Sky Conference men's...

msubobcats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
KULR8

Missoula golfer Sean Ramsbacher named Frontier Conference Men's Player of the Year

MISSOULA — Missoula golfer Sean Ramsbacher has been named Frontier Conference Men's Player of the Year. The Montana Tech senior, who prepped at Sentinel, was also named first team all-league for the third straight season and was included on the Frontier all-academic list, majoring in mechanical engineering. He will defend his 2021 title at the Frontier Conference Championship next week at BanBury Golf Club in the Boise area.
MISSOULA, MT
kmvt

CSI splits doubleheader Friday against USU Eastern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing 3-1 early Friday afternoon to Utah State University Eastern, the College of Southern Idaho bounced back with a monstrous offensive showing in the 9-2 victory. The team pounded out 13 hits. Greyson Shafer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Chase Higginson was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
State
Idaho State
Lewiston, ID
Sports
City
Big Sky, MT
Bozeman, MT
Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Big Sky, MT
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
City
Bozeman, MT
City
Lewiston, ID
KULR8

Montana lacrosse sweeps North Dakota trip this weekend

Dickinson, North Dakota — The University of Montana Lacrosse team made a trek east to the plains of North Dakota over the weekend for a pair of games against North Dakota State and St John’s on the Campus of Dickinson State. Boasting a number twelve ranking in the...
DICKINSON, ND
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

These Are the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in Idaho

I don’t know about you, but deep water kinda freaks me out, so this was an interesting one to write about today!. Idaho is home to some of the most beautiful nature this country has to offer, but did you know we’re also home to some of the deepest lakes? In fact, Lake Pend Oreille near Coeur d’Alene is actually in the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in The United States, according to WorldAtlas.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Sacramento State#Msu#Ui
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KXLY

Spokane Indians back on the diamond Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thousands of fans showed up for the Spokane Indian’s home opener Friday. Avista stadium had 4,180 people there to watch the game. The Indians fell to the Vancouver Canadians 8-6 in 10 innings. The Indians and Canadians continue their three-game set on Saturday. The first pitch...
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

Chase Runfola's ride highlights long go of Montana State spring rodeo

BOZEMAN — Through 25 rides at Montana State's Spring Rodeo #2, the bulls were undefeated. Then Montana State's Chase Runfola climbed on board. "Staying focused," he said about the key to his 83-point ride, the first of successful ride of the weekend. "Focusing on the basics, that normally does the job."
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
KULR8

Montana's Ward comes away with two wins in Griz-Cat Dual

BOZEMAN — Montana participated in the annual Griz-Cat Dual on Saturday afternoon in Bozeman, with five individuals and one relay team earning victories. The Grizzles came out on top in the women's 200 meters (Catie Buck, 24.63); women's 400 meters (Holly Sudol, 58.92); men's high jump (6-2.75); men's discus (Matt Ward, 162-6); men's hammer (Ward, 202-1); women's hammer (Tanessa Morris, 200-1); and the men's 4x100-meter relay (42.45).
BOZEMAN, MT
kmvt

Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team used two sixth-inning runs to get past Minico Saturday. Luke Moon hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to put the Bruins up 5-4. Twin Falls moves to 8-9 overall and 6-1 in Great Basin 7...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy