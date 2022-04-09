Carol Riddlesperger celebrates her 104th birthday

Denton resident Carol Riddlesperger celebrated her 104th birthday on April 4. She gathered with friends and family to mark the occasion, though the celebration took place on a day other than the 4rd, which the family said was fitting. “We have done that frequently,” said her daughter, Carol Phillips. “My parents were married on April Fools’ Day in 1945 — one of those crazy WWII things. (My father insisted through 57 years of marriage that he was just kidding.) It was also Easter Sunday that year. So we have always celebrated Easter, their anniversary and Mom’s birthday at the same time, and the date was rarely actually her birthday.”