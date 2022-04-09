ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Madrid wins, Atlético loses ahead of CL deciders

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has brushed aside Getafe 2-0 to restore its 12-point lead of the Spanish league. Next it will host Chelsea...

