Honolulu bans commercial activity on some Oahu beaches

Effective: 2022-03-21 15:01:00 Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 259 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over Honolulu mainly along the H1 corridor. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Moanalua, Halawa, Aiea, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Pearl City, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Manoa, Iroquois Point, Kaneohe, Waikele, Waipahu, Maunawili, Waikane, Palolo and Mililani. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
Comments / 0