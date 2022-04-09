Honolulu bans commercial activity on some Oahu beaches

As the early morning sun filtered through the coconut trees lining the roadway, the couple spoke in hushed voices, searching for their belongings in the trunk of their car. It’s just after 6:30 a.m., and the homeowners in the neighborhood around them were just waking up. Every so often, a pedestrian or car passes by, on the way to work or to the nearby beach. But Liz Woodall and Rashawn Hunter don’t wave or say good morning. They don’t want to draw attention as they go about their morning routine.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 11 DAYS AGO