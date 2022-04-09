ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu bans commercial activity on some Oahu beaches

By Associated Press
Thegardenisland.com
 2 days ago

HONOLULU — Officials in Honolulu have banned commercial activity on some popular Oahu beaches. The targeted measure approved by the Honolulu City Council bans people from operating most businesses at city beach parks from Waimanalo to Makapuu, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday. The rule prevents commercial activity except...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beaches#The Honolulu City Council#Oahu Wedding Association
