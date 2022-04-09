ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds seize more than $13 million in mixed narcotics at Texas border crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility on Wednesday thwarted a massive smuggling attempt, seizing $13.6 million in mixed narcotics.

Investigators inspected a commercial tractor-trailer arriving at the Texas border crossing from Mexico and discovered nearly eight pounds of suspected fentanyl, nearly three pounds of suspected cocaine, nearly three pounds of suspected heroin and nearly 955 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the trailer, the agency stated in a news release.

Carlos Rodriguez, port director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, stated that the Pharr cargo facility “continues to be a target for smuggling activity.”

“Our tools and technology are an import part of keeping our officers safe, and being able to test narcotics such as fentanyl on site is important to avoid an exposure to this harmful narcotic,” he added.

Customs and Border Protection agents seized both the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

