Caps finish homestand on Tuesday vs. Flyers with Samsonov in net, Orlov is game-time decision, Brink to debut for Philly days after winning NCAA title, more. Ahead Of The Road - Looming just ahead on the horizon for the Capitals is a five-game road trip that spans a total of 11 days. It's their longest road trip of the season, and longest in just over three years. But before the Caps can fully concern themselves with that lengthy journey through various time zones and climates, they've got the Philadelphia Flyers to contend with, tonight at Capital One Arena.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO