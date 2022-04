Rock legend Keith Richards opened up about how he’s coping with the loss of longterm Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts. “I’m still sort of recovering,” Richards said in an interview. “Charlie keeps cropping up and all that comes to the forefront of my mind is that cheeky little smile that I loved to get out of him. Yeah, man, it was a real blow but at the same time, things have to move on. His replacement Steve Jordan is something else as well.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO