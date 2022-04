Joyce Ann Valcore, 91 passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2022, in Helena. Joyce was born Feb. 26, 1931, to Lewis and Martha Schikora in Libby. She went on to marry Nels Valcore in 1949. They were blessed to raise four children in Rexford and later Eureka.

HELENA, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO