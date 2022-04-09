ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rural Texas was meant to get 10% of state bonds for water projects. It’s getting less than 1%.

By Erin Douglas The Texas Tribune
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6qaL_0f4jHHaG00
Rural communities haven’t received the correct funding for water projects. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Rural areas of Texas receive only a fraction of a percent of bonds for state water plan projects, far less than what lawmakers intended nearly a decade ago when the program was conceived, a state report shows.

The Texas Water Development Board is entrusted with billions of state dollars to issue bonds, provide loans and disburse grants for water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control and conservation projects. One of its programs, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas, or SWIFT, issues bonds to provide low-cost loans to finance water supply projects.

But while that program has committed $9 billion to help finance projects in the state water plan since 2015, the agency has failed to meet its legislative target to provide 10% of those funds to rural communities and agricultural water conservation, according to a report by the staff of the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, which evaluates the performance of state agencies.

Instead, only 0.17% went to rural communities between 2016 and 2020.

The report said the agency needs to bolster outreach efforts in rural and economically disadvantaged areas of the state and better track all of its programs to understand the barriers small communities face to apply.

Rural areas with small populations struggle to apply for loans, Texas water finance experts and water managers in rural communities said, because they lack the technical expertise to submit an application. Some don’t even know the programs exist. Plus, such communities often don’t have the population base, political support or local matching funds required to take on large amounts of debt, even with low interest rates or favorable terms.

Becky Brewster ran for mayor of Van Horn, population 1,941, in part on a promise to fix infrastructure — water lines broke frequently and the city had to issue a boil water notice to residents each time.

“I was getting frustrated with us not getting anywhere,” she said. “It was just seeming to get worse.”

But to replace the lines required money. Grants were difficult to qualify for, while the loans were difficult to apply for, she said.

“It’s kind of like sending your kid to college,” Brewster said. “You don’t have enough money to pay it outright, but you don’t qualify for any grants. So [rural] communities are in that kind of situation a lot of times. You’re just kind of stuck.”

In a 2020 report to state lawmakers, TWDB said that all rural, irrigation, reuse and conservation projects that submitted full SWIFT applications have been funded.

TWDB communications manager Kaci Woodrome said in a statement that the agency receives far fewer SWIFT applications from rural communities than from large cities. Other programs are better suited to rural areas, she wrote, which can lead to less demand for the SWIFT program from small entities.

“The TWDB works with communities to evaluate these financial considerations and attempts to offer the best options available to meet the community’s needs,” Woodrome wrote.

But leaders in rural communities said the barriers span many of the agency’s programs. After Brewster took office, Van Horn hired an engineering firm to assess its water infrastructure needs and calculate an estimated cost — which totaled several times what the city could possibly take on as debt.

Rather than apply through SWIFT, Van Horn applied for a different loan program at the TWDB for drinking water projects that offers loan forgiveness. Even that, Brewster said, was a difficult undertaking and couldn’t have been done without a contractor provided by the Rio Grande Council of Governments.

“We don’t have a staff that has the time nor ability to do this,” Brewster said.

Fund fails to meet legislative target

The SWIFT fund has also struggled to provide assistance for water reuse and conservation projects, which lawmakers had hoped would account for a fifth of the fund’s loans. The fund also has missed those targets: Only 4% of loans were for reuse, and 3% for conservation projects.

“TWDB has been aware that the targets were not met despite significant outreach efforts,” Woodrome, the TWDB spokesperson, wrote.

She said the agency holds online and in-person workshops, meets directly with communities and works with other agencies to try to reach the communities with the greatest need.

Water experts said the agency has done a good job pushing money out the door, but rural projects need more attention. At the same time, the agency is limited by its own processes, said Carlos Rubinstein, a former Texas Water Development Board chair who is now a principal consultant for RSAH2O, an environmental regulatory and compliance consulting firm.

“[The board] expects projects to be fairly conceptually developed, including how you’re going to service the debt,” Rubinstein said. “And if [communities] fail to be able to carry the application through the process, there’s not much the board can do.”

Small communities need more assistance — whether from nonprofits, private foundations or others — to do what he calls the pre-development work. Otherwise, he said, those communities will continue patching one thing at a time when something breaks in their water infrastructure and never address systemwide problems.

“We need to avoid Band-Aid fixes,” Rubinstein said.

Jennifer Walker, the deputy director of the Texas Coast and Water Program at the National Wildlife Foundation, has worked on Texas water supply problems for several years and said she agrees with the Sunset Commission’s staff recommendation to require that TWDB develop an outreach plan to reach communities that don’t apply for financial assistance.

“We know big cities with specialized staff and consultants on retainer are applying, and that’s great, but are we really reaching all parts of the state?” Walker said. “I think everybody knows that this is a question that needs to be answered. But it’s really time for [the agency] to do that.”

Rural communities miss out

In Presidio County, home to Marfa in West Texas, the local groundwater district is charged with ensuring there will be enough water in the West Texas Bolsons and Igneous aquifers to support development well into the future, but currently it has little information on how much water each individual landowner is using, in part because so many locals have their own water wells.

The district is supposed to monitor water quality and aquifer levels, but in reality, it doesn’t have the money to do so effectively, said Trey Gerfers, chair of the Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District.

Local officials recently applied to the TWDB for money to build groundwater monitoring wells to help them do so, which Gerfers said would allow the district to approve well permits based on accurate data, rather than what he says is happening now: “[We’re] promising the moon and hoping everything goes OK.”

But the TWDB application process is very technical. Small rural areas like Presidio County don’t have the same level of expertise to compete with large cities, he added.

“In a place like Houston, which has a room full of people who can apply for these kinds of things, they’re getting hundreds of millions [of dollars] from the state,” Gerfers said.

Without outside help from nonprofit groups, they wouldn’t have been able to submit an application for funds, he said.

Rural Texas communities also often rely almost exclusively on aquifers, and Vanessa Puig-Williams, the director of Texas Water Program for the Environmental Defense Fund, said the TWDB’s programs don’t provide specific funding for aquifer management.

“That’s an important piece of this conversation that’s missing in rural areas of Texas, because aquifers are infrastructure in rural Texas,” Puig-Williams said.

More than 70% of Texas is currently experiencing a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which has already contributed to wildfires across the state. Droughts tend to put pressure on groundwater resources: During the severe 2011 drought, groundwater supplied almost two-thirds of the state’s increase in water consumption.

Gerfers said he worries that aquifers serving rural communities will only be more stressed in the future as climate change continues to bring higher average temperatures and intensifies droughts.

“With population growth in Texas, with the prospect of longer, hotter, drier summers, more intense droughts, I mean, we’re just kidding ourselves if we don’t get a handle on this now while we have the chance,” Gerfers said.

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Devastating": Oklahoma's near-total abortion ban is "worse than Texas" — and impacts other states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive rights advocates on Tuesday braced for Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma's Republican governor, to sign what's been described as a "worse than Texas" abortion ban that would make performing the medical procedure at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by up to a decade in prison.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Houston, TX
City
Marfa, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Van Horn, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

International trade halted at Texas border crossing as truckers protest Abbott’s new inspections

Commercial traffic at a key South Texas border crossing has stopped after Mexican truckers on Monday blocked north- and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to have state troopers inspect northbound commercial vehicles — historically a job done by the federal government.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Management#Water Conservation#Water Wells#Water Board#Swift
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE
WebMD

Texas Judge Blocks Trans Kids’ Medical Care Investigations

Mar. 14, 2022 -- A judge in Texas has temporarily stopped the Texas state government from investigating reports of gender-transition procedures on minors as cases of possible child abuse. Judge Amy Clark Meachum on Friday issued an injunction that prohibits state agencies from conducting such investigations while a lawsuit filed...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Idaho passes Texas-inspired bill to ban abortion at 6 weeks

The Idaho Legislature approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Monday, making it the first state to pass legislation similar to a Texas law that is the most restrictive in the country. The state House passed the Republican-backed measure in a 51-14 vote; the Senate passed...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Texas lieutenant governor eyes state’s own version of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has said that he will make passing legislation modeled on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law a “top priority” in his state’s next legislative session. Mr Patrick, who serves as lieutenant to Governor Greg Abbott, made his announcement in a campaign email sent to supporters with the subject line “I AM DONE WITH DISNEY!”In it he took aim at the entertainment corporation for promising to fight the Florida law that prohibits teachers from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in classes up to the third grade or at all in a manner that is...
POLITICS
deseret.com

State relief at the gas pump? It’s ‘complicated,’ Utah governor says

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and top legislative leaders are considering possible ways to give Utahns relief at the gas pump in the face of record motor fuel prices. One option, pausing the state’s state’s 31.9 cents per gallon fuel tax, has been discussed but it’s complicated given constitutional restrictions on shifting funds within the state budget and that gas tax pays the salaries of Utah Department of Transportation employees.
UTAH STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Abbott's plan to bus immigrants to the U.S. Capitol will be voluntary and free for migrants who agree to participate.

Questions and uncertainty over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest border orders continue after Wednesday’s announcement of what he called an “unprecedented” response to illegal immigration. Much of the confusion has centered over Abbott’s plan to begin busing migrants to the U.S. Capitol steps and whether it’s...
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Group to get help with water service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County water association recently received funding to help with connecting its system to a larger water system, state officials said Friday. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said the Wilburn Water Association in Cleburne County received a $618,060.77 loan from the state’s Water, Sewer...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy