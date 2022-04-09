ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas border officials worry that Greg Abbott’s order to increase vehicle inspections will hurt local economies

By James Barragán The Texas Tribune
 3 days ago
Trucks wait to cross the World Trade Bridge over the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States in Laredo. Jordan Vonderhaar/For The Texas Tribune

A day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that his plan to conduct “enhanced safety inspections” of commercial vehicles crossing into Texas could “dramatically slow” traffic across the border, local officials and business groups are still trying to gauge the potential impact on their economy, which depends on trade with Mexico.

“That’s one of the things McAllen is concerned about,” said Javier Villalobos, that border city’s Republican mayor. “We’re going to see how it affects us. But of course if it affects negatively, we’re going to be in the governor’s ear daily.”

On Wednesday, Abbott directed the Department of Public Safety to immediately begin enhanced inspections of commercial vehicles crossing into the state from Mexico, a move aimed at stopping the large number of migrants crossing into the state. Abbott took that step as federal officials prepare for thousands more migrants at the border in May, when the Biden administration ends a pandemic-era emergency order that allowed immigration officials to turn away migrants, even those seeking asylum.

Without that order, federal officials say they could be overwhelmed by the large number of migrants expected at the border this summer.

Abbott is targeting commercial vehicles because he said they are used by drug cartels to smuggle migrants and drugs through the ports of entry. He said DPS troopers would conduct enhanced inspection of commercial trucks “as they cross the international ports of entry.”

But it is unclear how the directive will work. Federal authorities already inspect commercial trucks as they pass the ports of entry and state troopers would have no authority in federal jurisdictions. Troopers could do further inspections after the trucks get past the federal points, as they have done in the past and continue to do in some areas like Laredo. But increased inspections there could lead to substantial delays in the flow of northbound traffic.

DPS Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday the inspections wouldn’t be done on federal property or international bridges but that drivers would get plenty of warning that they would have to stop for an inspection.

State authorities could also choose to set up checkpoints for commercial trucks further inland to avoid a bottleneck at the ports. But that would allow potential smugglers to disperse and find other ways to move their cargo once they’ve crossed the port of entry.

Travis Considine, a spokesperson for DPS, said on Thursday the agency could not provide further details for security reasons.

Nearly $442 billion in trade flowed through Texas ports of entry in 2021, according to the Texas Center for Border Economic and Enterprise Development at Texas A&M International University in Laredo. Abbott’s new directive raises concerns for truckers and others in the logistics business who depend on that commerce.

Jerry Maldonado, president of the Laredo Motor Carriers Association, said his group is monitoring the impact and would stay engaged with state officials to limit harm to the trucking industry.

Laredo is the top inland port along the U.S.-Mexico border and relies heavily on truck crossings for its economy. The city has 656 trucking and transportation companies, according to the Laredo Economic Development Corporation.

Maldonado said any delays would harm individual truckers.

“Will it affect us? Yes,” he said. “We feel it will add more to our current delays we already have.”

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said through a spokesperson he is waiting for more details on Abbott’s plan before making public comments.

But while local officials wait to see the directive’s impact, U.S.-Mexico experts warn that it could lead to catastrophic results rippling through the rest of the country’s already lagging economy.

“The governor underestimates how long it takes to inspect a single truck,” said Tony Payan, director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at the Baker Institute at Rice University.

Doing a full inspection of a truck could take hours to unload and reload, he said. And with thousands of trucks crossing the border every day, that could lead to significant delays in the movement of goods and commodities.

“You will affect many of these trucks and truck companies that expect to get their goods to a certain point at a certain time and in certain conditions,” Payan said. “That cannot but add to the already difficult conditions businesses are already operating in due to the pandemic. It’s certainly not going to make things better — it’s only going to make things worse.”

He criticized the approach of using troopers to inspect trucks that had already been cleared by federal inspectors as duplicative and inefficient and said Abbott was “playing politics” to activate his base in an election year.

A better approach, Payan said, would be to work in conjunction with Department of Homeland Security agents to assist in the inspections at the ports of entry and cut down on duplications.

In McAllen, Villalobos said he’s still waiting to see how things play out and remains in touch with Abbott, who has been responsive to his city’s needs as the number of migrants at the border has increased. But he remains worried about the potential economic impact to his region.

“My main concern is right off the bat, what’s going to happen if it clogs up?” he said. “We’ll start losing jobs, start losing — hopefully not companies. That’s something that’s very concerning.”

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Comments / 160

RhondaNova Utley
2d ago

abbott is right! Hes trying to stop drugs and human trafficking on our border. Biden dosent care. Texas will take care of its own!! As always!!

Reply(20)
109
Carolyn Sue Fowler
2d ago

sounds like Javier VillaLobos works for Biden. he doesn't care what comes across the borders. stay with it Greg Abbott. you are the only one who wants to protect us. our president sure isn't. he's worried about protecting other countries instead of his on.

Reply(10)
46
Ruben Gonzalez
2d ago

1 Re-elect Texas Abbott=Freedom to Choose! = freedom for second amendment. Abbott bringing cargo ships to Texas putting people to work. Building the border wall. Power grid security.Federal Mandate is Wrong ! Biden Exempted, 120Million+ from taking Vaccine:-WH Staff-Congress-J&J co.-Pfizer co.-Postal workers -FEMA workers-ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS , Union workers. China has over 1 million students in the US that are exempt from the vaccine. Mandate Vaccine Firing hundreds and thousands of America people. Covid19 vaccine not working booster shot after booster shot for American people. NO Mandate Vaccine for Millions of illegals immigrants go free With money& Free Cell phones from the government& Not for Americans.So Abbott should be able to stop Traffic at the border for Texans by Stopping drug trafficking and human trafficking.Do your research people=see the NEW Public Numbers of vaccinated dying? Why Is Pfizer Requesting Legal Immunity For Vaccines For 5-11 Kids ?

Reply(7)
26
#Economy#Texas Dps#Immigration Policy#Border Crossings#Republican#Dps
