Bale greeted by boos for Bernabeu comeback

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - Gareth Bale was greeted by loud boos on Saturday as he made his first competitive appearance on the Santiago Bernabeu pitch in more than two years during Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe. The 32-year-old had made only four previous league appearances for Real this season...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
SPORTbible

Karim Benzema Once Again Made The Difference As Real Madrid Knocked Chelsea Out Of The Champions League In An Instant Classic

Karim Benzema was once again Real Madrid's hero, as they beat Chelsea in the Champions League quarter final, despite the Blues best efforts in an exhilarating game. Benzema scored a hat-trick against PSG in the previous round, to complete a brilliant comeback, and then scored his second in-a-row in the competition last week in the first leg of their quarter final with Chelsea.
Zinedine Zidane
Carlo Ancelotti
Gareth Bale
Yardbarker

Jody Morris on how Chelsea can turn around Real Madrid tie

Jody Morris wasn’t working for Chelsea in 2012, but you can bet he was watching as a fan as the Blues made their way to win the final. It felt like we were knocked out several times – after the first leg against Napoli, after the red card against Barcelona, after Bayern Munich’s goal in the final, but as Morris points out in quotes picked up by Paul Brown, the Blues kept fighting back, and they ended up holding the trophy.
CBS Sports

Serie A: AC Milan, Napoli gift Inter Milan upper hand in the Scudetto race; Jose Mourinho's Roma wins again

The Scudetto race took a major turn this weekend (catch all the action on Paramount+) with Napoli and AC Milan both failing to win so Inter Milan gained important points in the title race, moving them to within two points of their crosstown rival with a match in hand. The Rossoneri's second draw in a row against Torino was a disappointing result for the fans while a full Stadio Diego Maradona wasn't enough to bring a victory to Luciano Spalletti's side against a very solid Fiorentina which won again against Napoli just like they did in the Coppa Italia. Elsewhere Juventus won against Cagliari while AS Roma made a late comeback against Salernitana at home meaning the race for the top four remains unchanged as Juve keeps their five point cushion on Jose Mourinho's men.
Daily Mail

Chelsea embark on mission impossible as Thomas Tuchel plays down his side's chances of overturning the 3-1 deficit in Madrid - but Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid are going to have to 'suffer' to advance to the semi-finals

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea face a mission impossible at Real Madrid, but is daring to dream they can stage a stunning comeback to make the Champions League semi-finals. The holders face the Spanish giants 3-1 down from last week’s Stamford Bridge first leg, with manager Tuchel claiming only ‘a fantastic script’ will see them through.
Real Madrid F.C.
Europe
Champions League
FC Barcelona
Spain
Premier League
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Yardbarker

Cassano mocks Allegri for allowing two players to leave Juventus

Since the start of the season, Antonio Cassano has been one of Max Allegri’s most vocal detractors. The two men won a Scudetto title during their time together at Milan in 2010/11. But the retired striker’s recurring chastisement has ultimately irked his old boss. Yet, Fantantonio is wearing...
Reuters

Atletico won't change their philosophy to please the pundits, Simeone says

MADRID, April 12 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid won't deviate from their usual style despite heavy criticism when they host Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final this week, coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday. After losing last week's first leg 1-0 with an overly defensive gameplan...
The Independent

Atletico Madrid suffer LaLiga title setback with defeat at Mallorca

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock LaLiga defeat by struggling Mallorca while city rivals Real cruised 12 points clear at the top of the table.Diego Simeone rested a number of key players for his side’s trip to the Son Moix ahead of their bid to erase a first-leg deficit in their Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.But he was left stunned as Vedat Muriqi’s 71st-minute penalty proved enough for the hosts to end a run of seven straight defeats and hand Atletico their first loss after six straight domestic wins.Ahead of their own clash with Chelsea, Real Madrid...
