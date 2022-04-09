ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool meet in potential title decider

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City and Liverpool meet in the biggest game in the Premier League this season with the destination of the title perhaps riding on the result. City leads second-place Liverpool by one point with eight games remaining and a win at...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City have handed a start to Gabriel Jesus as they welcome rivals Liverpool today in what could be a Premier League title decider, who have gone for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz in their attack.Jesus has not started a Premier League game since January but has been picked by Pep Guardiola along with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in City’s forward line, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish missing out.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upJurgen Klopp has selected Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three as Diaz drops to the bench...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Norwich City#Europa League#Matchday#European#The Premier League#Spanish#Eintracht Frankfurt#Elche
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Benfica: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Liverpool enters the match with quite an advantage having gone into Portugal and emerged with a 3-1 victory but they can't dismiss Benfica in the second leg. Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mande, and Luis Diaz all scored in the first leg while Darwin Nunez pulled one back for Benfica. The Portuguese side has been known for their defensive mettle in the competition but it was finally undone on a date with Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League as Chelsea travel to the Bernabeu with plenty to do.Karim Benzema’s hat-trick fired Carlo Ancelotti’s side to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first half of the two-legged last eight affair.Both clubs were weekend winners in the league despite both Ancelotti and Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel making alterations.If Chelsea are to keep their Champions League defence on track, they will have to win by more than a single goal at the home of the Spanish league leaders - something only one side (Barcelona) have done...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Chase Benfica Striker

Benfica forward Darwin Núñez scored Benfica’s only goal against Liverpool last week. But could that have been an audition? According to some reports, the Uruguayan player will be headed to the Premier League next season, and Liverpool are keen for him. With Roberto Firmino’s contract ending next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When are the Champions League semi-finals?

The Champions League semi-finals are nearly upon us with a thrilling round of quarter-final clashes set to leave just four teams in the hat for Europe’s most coveted trophy.There is still very much English interest in the competition with Manchester City and Liverpool on track to keeping alive the possibility of an all-Premier League affair in Paris next month.But there are still huge hurdles in the way of them reaching the final, with the likes of 13-time winners Real Madrid and fellow Spanish side Villarreal potentially lurking.Liverpool are searching for a seventh European Cup, while Manchester City are still hunting...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

So who WILL win the Premier League title? With seven matches each left to play, our crystal ball says Liverpool will pip Manchester City by a POINT

With seven games of the season left to play, just one point separates Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-place Liverpool. The two sides played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, leaving the title race finely poised as we enter the final six weeks of the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
UEFA
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola Couldn't Keep His Hands Of Virgil Van Dijk After Manchester City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

Pep Guardiola was utterly besotted with Virgil van Dijk after Manchester City and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The top two sides delivered another classic Premier League encounter played at a furious pace. It got tasty at times but the rivalry is largely respectful and saw Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp warmly embrace at the full-time whistle.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy