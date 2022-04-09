ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Madrid wins, Atlético loses ahead of CL deciders

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid consolidated its already commanding lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, ahead of a week in which it hopes to finish off Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. Casemiro put Madrid ahead in...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Casemiro
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
Cl
Person
Lucas Vázquez
Person
Cristian Tello
Person
Manuel Pellegrini
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Iván Alejo
Daily Mail

'Cristiano Ronaldo has to pray in the morning and say, 'Thank you, Benzema'': Antonio Cassano claims superstar owes his staggering success at Real Madrid to his former team-mate, who is now flourishing in his absence

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that he should 'pray in the morning' and 'thank' Karim Benzema for playing with him. The pair forged a legendary partnership at Real Madrid in which they won two LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies between 2009 and 2018. Benzema rarely got the credit...
SOCCER
The Guardian

European roundup: Atlético Madrid defeat hits Champions League buildup

Atlético Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at lowly Mallorca to end their six-game winning streak in La Liga as they prepared for their Champions League quarter‑final second leg against Manchester City. Diego Simeone rested several players before Wednesday’s home leg against City and Atlético struggled to find...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Ap#Spanish#European#The Champions League#Bernab U Madrid
Yardbarker

Jody Morris on how Chelsea can turn around Real Madrid tie

Jody Morris wasn’t working for Chelsea in 2012, but you can bet he was watching as a fan as the Blues made their way to win the final. It felt like we were knocked out several times – after the first leg against Napoli, after the red card against Barcelona, after Bayern Munich’s goal in the final, but as Morris points out in quotes picked up by Paul Brown, the Blues kept fighting back, and they ended up holding the trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone offers no excuses for Mallorca loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in no mood for excuses as his side lost 1-0 away at Mallorca. Los Rojiblancos face a crucial week of action, as they host Manchester City in Champions League quarter final second leg action, after losing at the Etihad Stadium last week. However, despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ESPN

Vlahovic pounces to earn Juventus comeback win at Cagliari

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga,...
MLS
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale laughs off jeers from angry Real Madrid fans as Welshman is WHISTLED after coming on as a sub in win over Getafe... but boss Carlo Ancelotti believes supporters' fury towards winger is 'understandable'

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale made his first appearance at the Bernabeu in over two years and was welcomed by whistles from the home crowd - but Carlo Ancelotti believes that the fans' fury is 'understandable'. Due to the Covid pandemic and reconstruction of the stadium, Bale last played at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is ruled OUT of Chelsea's trip to Real Madrid with the Belgian striker still sidelined by an achilles blow with Thomas Tuchel facing a tough ask to reach the Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku for their Champions League clash at Real Madrid on Tuesday, boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed - but he has been given a lift after Cesar Azpilicueta tested negative for Covid and will be available. The Blues travel to the Santiago Bernabeu facing a difficult...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid Deal Manchester City Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit

After a flurry of reports earlier last month, Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland has been put on the back burner whilst the footballing season comes to a climax. Pep Guardiola's side are still on course for a historic treble and can take a massive step toward back-to-back Premier League titles when they face second-placed Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

La Liga: Levante v Barcelona

Half-time. Barca in charge of possession but four shots apiece. Frenkie de Jong lifts one harmlessly over the bar as we enter injury time. Levante will be happier I'd say but they did have that glorious opening after the superb Morales run. Post update. Levante 0-0 Mallorca. Ferran Torres cuts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy