Four Lakes Task Force is one step closer to requesting an additional $10 million to continue its recovery progress within the four lakes communities. A plan of finance and an anticipation note were on the Tuesday board agenda for approval from the Midland County commissioners. The task force explained a gap in funding would pause significant progress being made near Sanford, Wixom, Secord and Smallwood lakes.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 27 DAYS AGO