William Byron showed quality in the race in Martinsville and deservedly won. Logano was close but still not enough to be better than first-placed Byron “I feel like if I had a better restart the restart before (the last one) – I think I chose the wrong lane and got (Dillon) in front of me and just got stuck behind him, couldn’t pass him,” Logano said, as quoted by motorsport “But just that final restart there, I had the front row.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO