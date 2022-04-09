8 High-Protein Taco Recipes You Should Make For Weight Loss

Shutterstock

Eating healthily to lose weight doesn’t have to be boring! Since we love tacos, we rounded up all kinds of healthy recipes that will help you satisfy your cravings without worrying about weight gain. Whether you’re a meat eater, vegetarian or vegan, read on for 8 different taco recipes that’ll have you super inspired to whip up a tasty and quick meal this week. Oh, and they’re fun to make, too!

For Meat Eaters:

#1. Spicy Chorizo Tacos

Chorizo sausage is a great way to get protein, and this is what your body needs when trying to lose weight. This fun recipe also contains other healthy ingredients that will keep you satiated for longer and less likely to snack later (effectively preventing weight gain).

Ingredients: vegetable oil, onions, Serrano peppers, Mexican Chorizo, corn tortillas, Sliced jalapenos, chopped onion, cilantro, hot sauce, chipotle sauce or chipotle aioli

#2. Shrimp Tacos

If you like a meat-based taco but want to switch up beef, sausage, pork or chicken with fish, this recipe is for you! These tacos also contain other high-fiber ingredients, like Greek yogurt in its sauce, and the fiber-filled avocado, both of which will help aid healthy digestion.

Ingredients: Large shrimp peeled and deveined, taco seasoning, olive oil spray, tortillas (flour or corn), shredded cabbage, cilantro, avocado, red onion, lime, shrimp taco sauce (instructions below)

For Vegetarians:

#3. Crispy Thai Tofu Tacos

While this recipe can be made either for vegans or vegetarians (just add cheese!), its healthy ingredients benefit almost any diet. Foods within them that pack a lot of fiber include peanut butter and chickpea flour. It’s too good to miss!

Ingredients: tofu, almond flour, coconut aminos, coconut flour/shredded coconut, purple cabbage, carrots, daikon radish, gluten-free tortillas, cilantro, peanut butter, date syrup, chickpea flour, miso paste, chopped peanuts

#4. Avocado Sweet Potato Tacos

Bring on the protein! These tacos are high in fiber and antioxidants thanks to its starring healthy pair— avocados and sweet potatoes. There’s also no meat here, but this option is still just as filling and feasible for a lifestyle with weight loss as a goal.

Ingredients: medium sweet potato, cubed, extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling, chili powder, tortillas, black beans, cooked, drained, and rinsed, lime slices, for serving, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, avocado yogurt sauce (instructions below)

For Vegans:

#5. Nashville Hot ‘Chicken’ Tacos

Don’t worry, there’s no real chicken involved here. These tacos are made without any animal byproducts and provide ample protein from vegetables like mushrooms, cabbage, onions and more. This is a fun spin on classic spicy chicken tacos, but without any guilt whatsoever!

Ingredients: vegetable oil, for frying, oyster mushrooms, separated, soft flour tortillas, shredded napa cabbage, thinly sliced red onion, garlic dill pickles, sliced thin into rounds, avocado ranch sauce (recipe below)

#6. Tofu Vegan Tacos

No beef required! These tacos make use of tofu, which is low in calories, helps boost energy (which you’ll need lots of when working out to lose weight), and super high in protein. These tasty tacos also contain traditional favorites like high-fiber avocado and pico de gallo. Check them out below!

Ingredients: extra-firm tofu, reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, extra-virgin olive oil, avocado, vegan mayonnaise, lime juice, salt, pico de gallo, iceberg lettuce, corn/flour tortillas, pickled radishes

For Gluten-Free Eaters:

#7. Beef Tacos With Cilantro Slaw & Avocado Cream

This gluten-free recipe packs a ton of fiber to keep you fuller for longer, thanks to its avocado content. With corn tortillas, it suits anyone who requires or prefers a gluten-free shell, and is perfect for weight loss and your overall health with its antioxidant-rich spices.

Ingredients: cabbage sliced thin, onion sliced thin, jalapeno seeded and diced, cilantro, lime juice, extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, ground beef, apple cider vinegar, minced garlic, smoked paprika, ground cumin, corn tortillas organic, Queso Fresco (optional), avocado cream

#8. Crispy GF Chicken Tacos

According to its description, this last yummy recipe offers a “deep fried taste without the grease,” and offers a ton of vital nutrients thanks to its chicken, eggs and avocado contents! From the almond flour to the array of spices, this recipe is addictive, delectable and best of all— not as high-calorie as other options out there.

Ingredients: Mission Almond Flour Tortillas, almond flour, unsweetened coconut, paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, eggs, chicken tenders, sour cream, cilantro, lime juice, lime zest, shredded lettuce, avocado