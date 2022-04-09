Salvation Army Boys and Club holds Wheels and Wishes Auto Show

Did you know The Salvation Army operates a camp nestled in the foothills of Nevada City. Camp Del Oro is a Christian Camp and Conference center and provides a refuge for children, teens and even adults. The nonprofit offers a day camp, overnight camp and teen programs. We offer scholarships for kids whose families are unable to pay. We believe everyone should have that quintessential camp experience. Money shouldn’t get in the way of that. We also rent our space to various organizations, businesses and other nonprofits for conferences and retreats. As summer approaches, The Salvation Army needs to hire camp staff and sign-up campers. You can go to campdeloro.org to sign up for camp, apply to work at camp or learn about how your organization can rent the space for your next conference or retreat.

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO