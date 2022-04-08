PrimeTime- League of Women Voters- April 8, 2022

From the League of Women Voters of Barton County... Amid the effects of the pandemic and the rise of electronic platforms for meetings, a new board of directors for the local League of Women Voters has formed. The state League co-presidents came from Topeka and Wichita last summer to assist with this endeavor. The new board would be delighted to introduce themselves to you at the “Meet the Board” program on Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the lower-level meeting room at the Great Bend Public Library.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 17 DAYS AGO