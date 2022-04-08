PrimeTime- League of Women Voters- April 8, 2022

CANTON – The League of Women Voters of the Canton Area is sponsoring a free program at 10 a.m. April 2 to answer the question “How secure is your vote?”. The public program will be at the McKinley Museum, 800 Monument Dr. NW. Those who attend will get a $3 discount to the museum if they would like to visit its collections after the program.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The League of Women Voters of East Alabama is gearing up to host a presentation on Opelika’s sustainability initiatives. The meeting will be held at the Opelika Public Library on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. Officials say this meeting will address how City of Opelika...
JANESVILLE
Diversity and inclusion, issues facing the district and qualifications were some of the topics at the Janesville School District Board of Education candidate forum Wednesday night.
The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Janesville, was livestreamed on YouTube by JATV Media. Laura Peterson of the League of Women Voters moderated the discussion.
Since the Supreme Court of the United States eliminated much of the 1960’s Voting Rights Act in 2013, many states have added restrictions to voting and some are considered draconian. This is especially true after the 2020 Presidential Election and former President Donald Trump and his followers spreading theories...
Monday, April 4 is the deadline to register for the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, May 3, according to a release from the Wayne County Board of Elections. Voters may visit www.VoteOhio.gov or www.WayneCountyOH.gov to register online, check their voter registration, change their address, locate their polling place, view sample ballotand find absentee voter information.
Three original members of the Denton Women's Interracial Fellowship will be honored at the fellowship's Industrial Street monument as part of Saturday's League of Women Voters of Denton meeting. For the meeting, the league is honoring the fellowship, which was formed by local women in the 1960s to help with...
From the League of Women Voters of Barton County... Amid the effects of the pandemic and the rise of electronic platforms for meetings, a new board of directors for the local League of Women Voters has formed. The state League co-presidents came from Topeka and Wichita last summer to assist with this endeavor. The new board would be delighted to introduce themselves to you at the “Meet the Board” program on Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the lower-level meeting room at the Great Bend Public Library.
