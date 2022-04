Here's a look at the scores and highlights from last weekend's action on the SouthCoast. Lilly Gray had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Whalers to a comeback win on Saturday. She also hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Abby Perry had a home run and a double. Hayleigh Chenard and Amelia Davis had two hits each. The Whalers were down 3-0 and 4-2 in the game. Gray was the winning pitcher, giving up four runs, including two earned on seven hits with seven strikeouts. The Whalers (3-0) visit Somerset Berkley on Wednesday.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO