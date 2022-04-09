ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Masters: Scottie Scheffler's golf equipment at Augusta National

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjtJ2_0f4igqQt00
Photo: Katie Goodale/The Augusta Chronicle

A complete list of the golf equipment Scottie Scheffler is using at the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft.

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Stealth 3HL (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZU85 (3), with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X, Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How much does it cost to attend The Masters?

The Masters is like the Super Bowl, World Series, or March Madness of golf. And it’s not just the dream of a golfer to attend as a player but fans dream of watching the game on the green as well. So how much does it cost to attend the...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taylormade Golf#Golf Equipment#Golf Ball#Fujikura Ventus Black 8x#Nippon Pro#Srixon#Titleist Vokey Design
Popculture

Paulina Gretzky Cheers on Dustin Johnson in Masters-Inspired Outfit

Dustin Johnson is currently competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, is supporting him in a big way. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at Augusta National wearing a green and white dress which was complemented by a green handbag to celebrate the Masters. The outfit may have helped the 37-year-old golf star as he was able to get off to a strong start. While many fans were talking about Tiger Woods' performance, Johnson is also in a good position to win, shooting three-under in the first round, which put him in a tie for third place.
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

10 surprising golfers who missed the cut at the 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — They say that the Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday. But for about 40 percent of the field, the Masters ended on the back nine on Friday. As second-round play concluded at Augusta National, the field was pared to the top 50 players and ties when the cut settled at four-over-par 148.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Masters payout: What each player will take home Sunday

Sunday's winner at Augusta National Golf Club will collect $2.7 million. The winner's share of the Masters Tournament's $15 million purse is up from $2.07 million when Hideki Matsuyama slipped on the green jacket last April. The 2021 purse was $11.5 million, which marked the third straight tournament with the same amount of total prize money.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods’ Sunday outfit

It’s Sunday at the Masters and Tiger Woods is playing, so you know what that means. It’s time for Tiger to break out the classic red shirt that has become his iconic look. Tiger’s red shirt has become synonymous with him and Masters Tournament victory. The five-time champion has worn it on many occasions where he’s won here and elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
ESPN

Bubba Watson escapes from pine straw on 18th with 'best shot I've ever hit at Augusta National'

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Bubba Watson's shot out of the trees on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at the 2012 Masters is one of the most famous in golf history. His shot with a gap wedge off pine straw from deep in the woods at Augusta National hooked about 40 yards onto the elevated 10th green. The ball settled about 10 feet from the hole and Watson made par to win his first green jacket.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

The Masters purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy