Seattle, WA

Cutchen & Rust lead UVU to series win at Seattle

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, Wash. – Trey Cutchen and Mitch Moralez combined to homer three times on the day and Coop Rust gave Utah Valley six strong innings en route to leading Utah Valley baseball to its first WAC series win since 2019 with a 14-2 victory over Seattle U in the series finale...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
KSNB Local4

UNK softball’s Liesch reaches 200 career hits

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Senior right fielder Carlee Liesch reached 200 career hits and senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBI’s as Nebraska-Kearney beat Emporia State, 7-5, in the second game of a double header Friday evening at Patriot Park.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WNCC softball team picks up two wins Sunday

NORTH PLATTE – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team had a sold day at the diamonds, picking up two wins over North Platte Community College Sunday afternoon in North Platte. The first game saw the Cougars get a solid pitching performance from Lexi Butterfield as the sophomore struck...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

