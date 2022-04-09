ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“This can happen to anyone, no matter how healthy you are”, Father thought he was having stomach problems because he was lactose intolerant until doctors discovered he had a precancerous growth in his body

By Nela Lass
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe healthy husband and father of five says that when he started having bowel issues, he didn’t think much of it. “I always thought maybe it was what I was eating or like lactose intolerance.” the 39-year-old dad said. But, his condition progressively kept getting a little bit worse and a...

sayitloud
1d ago

Anytime you have blood in your stool you need to get to the doctor ASAP. No matter how healthy you feel, a bloody stool is never a good sign!

pot stirring
1d ago

I had the same issue at 39. I had pre cancerous polyps. I think it’s because of all the artificial prosest food and all our food comes in plastic containers instead of glass. Plastic is leaking bad chemicals into the product they contain.

MB
12h ago

Back in 2002, it was discovered that I had multiple polyps. I was only 32. I’ve had a colonoscopy every year since 2002. I’ve had over 100 polyps to date. My doctor said I wouldn’t be alive for my 40th birthday had they not been discovered. I’ll be 52 this year! 🥰 Thank you, Lord!!❤️

