Though he did not win the match, one “Jeopardy!” contestant could still end up looking pretty good several months down the road. Mike Janela, who competed on the episode of the popular quiz show that aired Thursday, went viral for his funny response in the “Final Jeopardy” round. Janela had no clue what the correct response was in the category “Inventions.” So instead, he used his space to predict that the New York Mets would win the 2022 World Series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO