ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Various News & Notes – Eddie Kingston/RJ City, ROH TV Matches, WrestlePro

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following matches will be taking place on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV:. * AJ Styles vs. CM Punk in ROH Pure Title Tournament Final (Second Anniversary Show, Feb. 14, 2004) * ROH World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Delirious (Ring of Homicide, May 13, 2006) * ROH...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Update On Missing WWE SmackDown Star’s Status

So that’s where she went? There are a lot of people on the WWE roster and it can be difficult to keep track of some of them. With so many people around, there is a real chance that WWE might not have something for everyone. It can be frustrating for both the wrestlers and the fans alike, and that seems to be the case again with a WWE star who hasn’t been around much in the first place.
WWE
Yardbarker

Report: Curtis Axel And Ariya Daivari Had Tryouts As WWE Producers At 4/8 WWE SmackDown

WWE reportedly tried out two familiar names as producers at the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Joe Hennig, formerly known as Curtis Axel, worked the show as a producer, and he specifically worked on the Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan match alongside Tyson Kidd. Hennig, the son of Curt Mr. Perfect” Hennig, came up in WWE’s developmental system and was with the company from 2007 to 2020. He was released in a wave of budget cuts on April 30, 2020, and he hasn’t wrestled since.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Cody Rhodes In Action, Top SmackDown Stars, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the latest build for WrestleMania Backlash. RAW will be headlined by Cody Rhodes’ first RAW TV match in six years as he faces The Miz. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight, while Veer Mahaan will make his official in-ring re-debut as he faces Rey Mysterio.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NJPW STRONG Results (4/9/22): Jay White, Eddie Kingston, More Compete

NJPW STRONG continued the ‘Strong Style Evolved’ series over the weekend as the April 9 episode featured four big matches. Check out the results below. Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston defeated Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia. Josh Alexander defeated Karl Fredericks. Jay White defeated Chris Sabin.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Anchorage, AK
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
tvinsider.com

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Discusses Bond with Tag Partner Liv Morgan

When Rhea Ripley‘s tag team with Nikki ASH unraveled, most fans expected her to refocus on singles competition. Instead, the WWE superstar known as “The Nightmare” woke up to a happy new partnership—this time, alongside Liv Morgan. Granted, the fan favorites saw some success but ultimately...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI tonight. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,917 tickets and there are 1,306 left. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi defend against Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. Rey Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan. The...
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

Report: WWE Calls Tommaso Ciampa To The Main Roster

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly an official member of the RAW roster. Ciampa is currently in Detroit for tonight’s RAW and has been called up from WWE NXT to the main roster internally, according to PWInsider. The official WWE roster page still has Ciampa listed as a NXT Superstar as of this writing, but that should change if he appears on tonight’s RAW.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Aries
Person
Bobby Fulton
Person
Colby Corino
Person
Ariya Daivari
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Scarlett Bordeaux
Person
Zach Gowen
Person
Marshe Rockett
Person
Tommy Dreamer
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/11)

WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s RAW from Detroit Michigan. Several SmackDown Superstars are also advertised for tonight. The dark main event is scheduled to be The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day but The Usos (and possibly Roman Reigns) may appear on RAW to confront RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship.
WWE
411mania.com

Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 38 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s gallery featured 38 photos in celebration of last weekend’s WrestleMania 38. This week’s photos feature Roman Reigns, Carmella and Corey Graves’ wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
WWE
Fightful

NJPW Reveals Full Card For Wrestling Dontaku, Six Championships To Be Defended

The card has been set for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku. On April 9, the promotion revealed the full eight card bout that features six championship matches. The main event of the show will see Kazuchika Okada defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for a fourth time against Tetsuya Naito. Other names set for the event include, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, TAKA Michinoku, EVIL, and many more.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roh#Fitness#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Various News Notes#Cm Punk#Lsg World Famous#Wrestlepro Tag#Traxx Shawn Donavan#Pro Wrestling Academy#Nwa Usa
PWMania

Sonya Deville To Challenge Bianca Belair For The RAW Women’s Championship

WWE on-screen official Sonya Deville is set to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title. This week’s WWE RAW saw Belair defeat Queen Zelina Vega in a quick non-title match. After the match, Deville came to the ring with an open contract for Belair’s next challenger, her first since capturing the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month. Deville called for a drum roll and gave a grand introduction, but then attacked Belair from behind and proceeded to beat her up. Deville then revealed herself to be Belair’s next opponent for the title. Her colleague Adam Pearce later stopped her backstage and accused her of abusing power. Deville said she will be the first WWE official to answer an open challenge, and she will shock the world when she wins the RAW Women’s Title. Deville also warned Pearce that there’s nothing he can do to stop her from challenging Belair and making history.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan hosts tonight's edition of Raw. Cody Rhodes faces off against The Miz on tonight's show. It will be Rhodes’ first televised match on Raw in six years. After making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins, Rhodes made it...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Gauntlet For The Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship Announced For Tomorrow

As noted, the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship was declared vacant last week after Nash Carter was released due to abuse accusations by his wife. WWE still has not commented on MSK or confirmed the release but they did announce today that 5 teams will compete on tomorrow’s NXT show to determine the new holders of the NXT Tag Team Championship.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy