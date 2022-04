Kimari - $3.00. Just One Time Rallies to Victory in Madison Stakes. Just One Time has wasted no time making a big impression on her two-time Eclipse Award winning trainer. In her second start since joining the barn of Brad Cox, Just One Time earned her second straight graded stakes triumph and first top-level win when she collared Grade 1 winner Bell’s the One at the sixteenth pole to post a three-quarters of a length victory in the 21st running of the $500,000 Madison Stakes (G1) at Keeneland April 9.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO