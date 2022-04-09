ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Winslet to appear in a TV drama with eldest daughter Mia Honey Threapleton

By Stephen Moyes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

OSCAR-winning actress Kate Winslet is set to appear in a TV drama series with her daughter.

It is the first time the Titanic star, 46, will ­perform with Mia Honey Threapleton, 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGSLg_0f4i6xQX00
Kate Winslet is set to appear in a TV drama series with her daughter Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PQLL_0f4i6xQX00
Kate will star in Channel 4 drama I Am . . .  alongside her eldest daughter Mia Honey Threapleton Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Filming starts in May near Winslet’s Surrey home for the Channel 4 drama I Am . . . , written by Dominic Savage.

It will show the tension between a mum and her daughter, who is obsessed with online influencers.

Mia starred in her first movie, Shadows, in 2020.

Kate previously insisted she had no influence on her eldest-of-three children getting acting roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUpUE_0f4i6xQX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDKnR_0f4i6xQX00

She said: “Mia has that different surname, so she slipped right under the radar.

"They had no idea who her mummy was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRZGF_0f4i6xQX00
Mia starred in her first movie, Shadows, in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rg7WR_0f4i6xQX00
Kate previously insisted she had no influence on her eldest-of-three children getting acting roles Credit: Alamy

