Minneapolis, MN

Byron Buxton broke baseball fans with this ridiculous home run (and even better bat flip)

By Blake Schuster
 1 day ago
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has been on the cusp of super stardom for a few years now.

Always a threat with his glove, the 28-year-old out of Georgia has recently showcased some notable development at the plate despite injuries costing him a chance to get into a real rhythm. Buxton played in just 215 games from 2018-2021 as various ailments kept cropping up. It’s the only thing that’s kept him out of a legitimate MVP discussion—though he’s been a dark horse favorite for quite some time.

The Twins certainly believe in his abilities and rewarded him with a seven year, $100 million extension before this season. On Saturday, his second game of the 2022 campaign, he showed why he’s worth every cent on a home run that, generally speaking, should not be possible.

I mean, just look at that thing. And that batflip. Buxton knew the moment he made contact that ball was obliterated and rightfully admired its flight before disposing his bat.

Let’s start with the fact the pitch was barely—if at all—in the strike zone. Buxton was swinging at a ball that was level with his neck. Oh, and it was coming in at 101 miles per hour. We have to stop and acknowledge this before remembering that he planted that fastball into the third deck at Target Field.

On a 50 degree day.

So of course baseball fans went wild.

Buxton to win American League MVP opened around 40-1 at most sportsbooks ahead of the season. He should still be hovering near that number now—despite the Twins starting the year 0-2.

The only thing that can stop him from playing his way into contention is his own health. Saturday was just another reminder.

The Spun

Rachel Balkovec Makes History: MLB World Reacts

Rachel Balkovec, the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, made history on Friday. Balkovec, who has been in coaching since 2012 and with the Yankees’ organization since 2019, became the first female manager in professional affiliated baseball history. To make her meaningful debut even more memorable, Balkovec registered a 9-6 win on Opening Night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez makes boneheaded comment on Sunday Night Baseball

The KayRod broadcast made its debut on Sunday night during Red Sox vs Yankees, with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez taking centerstage. A-Rod stole the show. The KayRod broadcast made its debut to mixed reviews, with some not liking that it was a blatant copy of the Manningcast broadcast for Monday Night Football, only with two men who quite clearly don’t have the same camaraderie as Eli and Peyton.
BOSTON, MA
