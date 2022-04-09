Byron Buxton broke baseball fans with this ridiculous home run (and even better bat flip)

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has been on the cusp of super stardom for a few years now.

Always a threat with his glove, the 28-year-old out of Georgia has recently showcased some notable development at the plate despite injuries costing him a chance to get into a real rhythm. Buxton played in just 215 games from 2018-2021 as various ailments kept cropping up. It’s the only thing that’s kept him out of a legitimate MVP discussion—though he’s been a dark horse favorite for quite some time.

The Twins certainly believe in his abilities and rewarded him with a seven year, $100 million extension before this season. On Saturday, his second game of the 2022 campaign, he showed why he’s worth every cent on a home run that, generally speaking, should not be possible.

I mean, just look at that thing. And that batflip. Buxton knew the moment he made contact that ball was obliterated and rightfully admired its flight before disposing his bat.

Let’s start with the fact the pitch was barely—if at all—in the strike zone. Buxton was swinging at a ball that was level with his neck. Oh, and it was coming in at 101 miles per hour. We have to stop and acknowledge this before remembering that he planted that fastball into the third deck at Target Field.

On a 50 degree day.

So of course baseball fans went wild.

Buxton to win American League MVP opened around 40-1 at most sportsbooks ahead of the season. He should still be hovering near that number now—despite the Twins starting the year 0-2.

The only thing that can stop him from playing his way into contention is his own health. Saturday was just another reminder.

