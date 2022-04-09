ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Rams Wrap Up Colorado Invitational

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. – Even a slower day for the Colorado State track and field program comes with six event wins, a few top 20 all-time marks and a plethora of personal records to conclude the weekend's action on Saturday afternoon in the Colorado Invitational at Potts Field. The...

COLORADO STATE
