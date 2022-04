JSU (13-14, 7-3 ASUN) trailed 3-1 heading into the eighth inning. Tanner Snow led off with a walk, then moved to third on Isaac Alexander's double. Mason Maners lined out to left field to drive home Snow on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2. JSU couldn't push any more runs across in the eighth, but that just set up the drama for the ninth.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO